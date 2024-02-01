Previous
Fuel street pump by cam365pix
Fuel street pump

Unusual fuel pump on the pavement nestled in a recess in front of hardware shop, in Wainsfleet, Lincolnshire.
1st February 2024

Cam

Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
