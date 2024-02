Melton Mowbray pork pie

On the way home from Lincolnshire, I pulled off and stopped for awhile at Melton Mowbray, so, naturally, had to seek out a purveyor of their famous pork pies. I was very fortunate to come across a little café that served a selection of different styles of pork pie, so I sampled a couple of slices with some walnut bread, fruit bread and a chunk of local stilton, with pickles. It was all very delicious.