church ruin by cam365pix
church ruin

St Peter's Church in the centre of Bristol, a bomb-damaged memorial of WW2.
12th March 2024 12th Mar 24

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
