Previous
abstract artwork by cam365pix
Photo 972

abstract artwork

Otherwise known as children's scribbles. A creative afternoon with the grandchildren, making squiggles and printing with stamps. Love to see their imaginations at work and the pleasure they get from drawing. It's good for me too.
10th April 2024 10th Apr 24

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
266% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise