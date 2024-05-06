Previous
celebrating the Blues by cam365pix
Photo 988

celebrating the Blues

My niece and her boyfriend at Portman Road, celebrating Ipswich Town's return to the English Premier League, after clinching promotion on Saturday.
6th May 2024 6th May 24

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
Dianne ace
A cheerful image. Love those glasses.
May 12th, 2024  
