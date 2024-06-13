Previous
broccoli in clay by cam365pix
broccoli in clay

A work-in-progress by my five year-old grandson. Nicely observed, I think. I look forward to seeing it painted.
13th June 2024 13th Jun 24

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
