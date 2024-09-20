Previous
"The Uninvited Guest from the Unremembered Past" by cam365pix
Photo 1053

"The Uninvited Guest from the Unremembered Past"

Part of the art installation by Nicola Turner currently on display inside Tyntesfield House. To say that it divides opinion amongst the visitors is, perhaps, an understatement, but I found it very evocative.
20th September 2024 20th Sep 24

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
