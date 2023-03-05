Sign up
Inspired by Megan, @kuva
Willa and I were cleaning her room and she wanted to make a book rainbow for me to photograph today, 100% inspired by Megan,
@kuva
. I hope we are not stealing but rather giving a nod of HUGE respect! We are both adoring your color book stacks.
5th March 2023
5th Mar 23
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
nice one!
March 5th, 2023
Megan
ace
Woohoo! This is beautiful! Art is all about "stealing" ideas, in my opinion. Getting inspired and making your own version. Well done Willa and Carey!
(Also just a fun way to store one's books. Haha. I've been thinking about rearranging my shelf into a rainbow as I put my stacks of colored books away)
March 5th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Nicely done
March 5th, 2023
