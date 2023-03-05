Previous
Inspired by Megan, @kuva by careymartin
64 / 365

Inspired by Megan, @kuva

Willa and I were cleaning her room and she wanted to make a book rainbow for me to photograph today, 100% inspired by Megan, @kuva. I hope we are not stealing but rather giving a nod of HUGE respect! We are both adoring your color book stacks.
Carey Martin

@careymartin
My name is Carey. I live in CO with my family. I have been a photographer for a number of years now, but am finally...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
nice one!
March 5th, 2023  
Megan ace
Woohoo! This is beautiful! Art is all about "stealing" ideas, in my opinion. Getting inspired and making your own version. Well done Willa and Carey!

(Also just a fun way to store one's books. Haha. I've been thinking about rearranging my shelf into a rainbow as I put my stacks of colored books away)
March 5th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Nicely done
March 5th, 2023  
