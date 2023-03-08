Previous
Rolleiflex by careymartin
67 / 365

Rolleiflex

I participated in a Kickstarter campaign for these cute Rolleiflex instant cameras several years ago and for some reason have yet to shoot with it. Someone come smack me! Clearly this needs to be a homeschool project with Mason and Willa.
8th March 2023 8th Mar 23

Carey Martin

@careymartin
My name is Carey. I live in CO with my family. I have been a photographer for a number of years now, but am finally...
