Nordic Ski Celebration

We went Nordic skiing yesterday as a way to celebrate my physical freedom. Long story (on my blog careymartin.com) but after 9 years, 15 major orthopedic surgeries, and a last baby between recoveries, I am finally cleared to live my life and return to ALL of the sports I love.



This photo may be a bit of a cheat since I used a human tripod? I don't care! The joy is real and I'm still smiling!