LaLa Sparkles Goes on a Trip by careymartin
69 / 365

LaLa Sparkles Goes on a Trip

One of Willa's paintings from today that I had some fun with. I think LaLa got into the mushroom garden.
10th March 2023 10th Mar 23

Carey Martin

@careymartin
My name is Carey. I live in CO with my family. I have been a photographer for a number of years now, but am finally...
PompadOOr Photography ace
Beautiful colors!
March 10th, 2023  
Megan ace
Hahaha. Looks like a fun garden. ;)
March 10th, 2023  
Carey Martin
@pompadoorphotography thank you!

@kuva lol! Yeah, she's ready for the weekend!
March 10th, 2023  
Willa Martin
Love it, Mom!
March 10th, 2023  
