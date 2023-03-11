Previous
Freelanced Hairbrush by careymartin
70 / 365

Freelanced Hairbrush

I chopped my hair off recently so this hairbrush needs a new purpose.
11th March 2023 11th Mar 23

Carey Martin

@careymartin
My name is Carey. I live in CO with my family. I have been a photographer for a number of years now, but am finally...
19% complete

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Hang on to it Carey! I lobbed out all my long hair stuff when I cut my hair to support a friend, and now I need bands, clips and slides it's costing me a fortune

Great macro abstract
March 11th, 2023  
