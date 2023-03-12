Sign up
71 / 365
Paint
Close up of some of Willa's paint splatters.
12th March 2023
12th Mar 23
5
0
Carey Martin
@careymartin
My name is Carey. I live in CO with my family. I have been a photographer for a number of years now, but am finally...
JackieR
ace
Bet it didn't just stay on the paper!!!
March 12th, 2023
Carey Martin
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Not at ALL! She did this at an art class with about 15 other students. They needed a few mops afterwards. LOL!
March 12th, 2023
Mallory
ace
Love this!
March 12th, 2023
PompadOOr Photography
ace
So beautiful colours and cool abstract!
March 12th, 2023
Carey Martin
@sunnygirl
@pompadoorphotography
thank you!
March 12th, 2023
