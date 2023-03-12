Previous
Paint by careymartin
71 / 365

Paint

Close up of some of Willa's paint splatters.
12th March 2023 12th Mar 23

Carey Martin

@careymartin
My name is Carey. I live in CO with my family. I have been a photographer for a number of years now, but am finally...
JackieR ace
Bet it didn't just stay on the paper!!!
March 12th, 2023  
Carey Martin
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Not at ALL! She did this at an art class with about 15 other students. They needed a few mops afterwards. LOL!
March 12th, 2023  
Mallory ace
Love this!
March 12th, 2023  
PompadOOr Photography ace
So beautiful colours and cool abstract!
March 12th, 2023  
Carey Martin
@sunnygirl @pompadoorphotography thank you!
March 12th, 2023  
