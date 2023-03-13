Previous
Onion by careymartin
Onion

Yesterday @masonmartin and I went on a major potting/repotting spree. Home Depot for more pots/trays and fresh soil. This is part of the onion I photographed in January - https://365project.org/careymartin/365/2023-01-10 but it is now potted to see what happens. Willa it grow?
13th March 2023 13th Mar 23

Carey Martin

@careymartin
My name is Carey. I live in CO with my family. I have been a photographer for a number of years now, but am finally...
