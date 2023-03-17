Previous
Magnetic Poetry - what does it mean? by careymartin
Magnetic Poetry - what does it mean?

Feeling like the family has outgrown plastic rainbow letter magnets for toddlers, I bought some magnetic poetry kits for our fridge. This is the first poem to emerge. YOUR TASK - define what this means.
17th March 2023 17th Mar 23

Carey Martin

@careymartin
My name is Carey. I live in CO with my family. I have been a photographer for a number of years now, but am finally...
