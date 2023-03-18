Sign up
77 / 365
Bug Hotel
This is part of a bug hotel Willa made out of clay at one of her art classes. It is fabulously bright and surely made for disco bugs! I wonder who will move in?
18th March 2023
18th Mar 23
3
1
Carey Martin
@careymartin
My name is Carey. I live in CO with my family. I have been a photographer for a number of years now, but am finally...
PompadOOr Photography
ace
Love it! Colourful and cool!
March 18th, 2023
Carey Martin
@pompadoorphotography
Right? I might move in! Definitely her mother's daughter. :-P
March 18th, 2023
PompadOOr Photography
ace
@careymartin
Ha ha you are so cool! :) When I read the disco bugs I had a good laugh at that too! :DD
March 18th, 2023
