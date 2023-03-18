Previous
Bug Hotel by careymartin
Bug Hotel

This is part of a bug hotel Willa made out of clay at one of her art classes. It is fabulously bright and surely made for disco bugs! I wonder who will move in?
Carey Martin

PompadOOr Photography ace
Love it! Colourful and cool!
March 18th, 2023  
Carey Martin
@pompadoorphotography Right? I might move in! Definitely her mother's daughter. :-P
March 18th, 2023  
PompadOOr Photography ace
@careymartin Ha ha you are so cool! :) When I read the disco bugs I had a good laugh at that too! :DD
March 18th, 2023  
