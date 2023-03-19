Previous
My Babies by careymartin
My Babies

All three in one spot! Lucas came home for the day to celebrate his upcoming 21st birthday. And nearly got his butt kicked by budding chess master Willa. Mason helped Lucas and Snowy loved the everyone-ness. And for me, my heart was full.
19th March 2023 19th Mar 23

Carey Martin

@careymartin
My name is Carey. I live in CO with my family. I have been a photographer for a number of years now, but am finally...
JackieR ace
A very lovely photo, hope today's Mothering Sunday happily memorable!!!
March 19th, 2023  
Carey Martin
@30pics4jackiesdiamond thank you! I hope the day is wonderful for you!
March 19th, 2023  
JackieR ace
@careymartin sharing with my eldest on her first mother's day, so very special
March 19th, 2023  
Carey Martin
@30pics4jackiesdiamond awww, enjoy the day together! We celebrate Mother’s Day in May.
March 19th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful family pic, capture!
March 19th, 2023  
PompadOOr Photography ace
Understand it! Great for you! Lovely pic! :)
March 19th, 2023  
