Lego Party

After chess they moved on to Lego building. This is a portion of @masonmartin's Lego studio. As crazy as it looks, he knows where every single piece is in here. Fun aside, you can see a part of @willamartin's art space downstairs. She can't find anything in her space. :-P
As messy and crazy as this all looks, and as far removed from my desire to have a clean, organized home, I believe everyone should have their own space to create and pursue passions free from judgment or expectation. This is where their magic happens. And, as I have already experienced with my oldest, they will all be gone before I know it. I'll miss their messes and creations and might not even like the lonely, clean spaces they leave behind.