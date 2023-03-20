Previous
Lego Party by careymartin
79 / 365

Lego Party

After chess they moved on to Lego building. This is a portion of @masonmartin's Lego studio. As crazy as it looks, he knows where every single piece is in here. Fun aside, you can see a part of @willamartin's art space downstairs. She can't find anything in her space. :-P

As messy and crazy as this all looks, and as far removed from my desire to have a clean, organized home, I believe everyone should have their own space to create and pursue passions free from judgment or expectation. This is where their magic happens. And, as I have already experienced with my oldest, they will all be gone before I know it. I'll miss their messes and creations and might not even like the lonely, clean spaces they leave behind.
Carey Martin

@careymartin
Mary Siegle ace
Big thumbs up for your child-rearing philosophy! That looks like significant Lego space. Impressive!.
March 20th, 2023  
Megan ace
Both spaces looks super full of fun! I agree with both having a (mostly) organized home and having spaces for creative chaos. Is that your oldest in the picture too?
March 20th, 2023  
