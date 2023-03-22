Previous
First Sign of Spring by careymartin
81 / 365

First Sign of Spring

While lying in the dirt with snow falling around me, I captured this first peek of a poppy plant growing. We still have 2+ months of snow ahead of us, but what a glorious sight to spy this first bit of green outside the kitchen window this morning!
22nd March 2023

Carey Martin

@careymartin
My name is Carey. I live in CO with my family. I have been a photographer for a number of years now, but am finally...
22% complete



Photo Details

PompadOOr Photography ace
Yes! ... I also watch the changes in the garden every day, what can be the daily photo topic...Spring is beautiful!
March 22nd, 2023  
