81 / 365
First Sign of Spring
While lying in the dirt with snow falling around me, I captured this first peek of a poppy plant growing. We still have 2+ months of snow ahead of us, but what a glorious sight to spy this first bit of green outside the kitchen window this morning!
22nd March 2023
22nd Mar 23
1
0
Carey Martin
@careymartin
My name is Carey. I live in CO with my family. I have been a photographer for a number of years now, but am finally...
81
photos
25
followers
40
following
22% complete
74
75
76
77
78
79
80
81
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
22nd March 2023 9:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
PompadOOr Photography
ace
Yes! ... I also watch the changes in the garden every day, what can be the daily photo topic...Spring is beautiful!
March 22nd, 2023
