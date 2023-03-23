Previous
Twinsies by careymartin
82 / 365

Twinsies

Yesterday @willamartin got a pair of new shoes at Kids Foot Locker. She wanted me to get the same pair and since I can wear kids sizes it was win. :-D
23rd March 2023 23rd Mar 23

Carey Martin

@careymartin
My name is Carey. I live in CO with my family. I have been a photographer for a number of years now, but am finally...
