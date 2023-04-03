Sign up
93 / 365
The most recent snow melt has revealed random bits of trash that are scattered here and there. High winds + occasional bears in the trash cans = treasures in the yard.
3rd April 2023
3rd Apr 23
Carey Martin
@careymartin
My name is Carey. I live in CO with my family. I have been a photographer for a number of years now, but am finally...
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
3rd April 2023 9:55am
