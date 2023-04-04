Previous
Foiled Again! by careymartin
Foiled Again!

We are having a blizzard this morning so the bird feeder is a VERY popular spot. This is a squirrel (and large bird) proof feeder - when something too heavy lands on the perch the holes close. Sorry, squirrel! Hunt for dropped seeds on the ground.
4th April 2023 4th Apr 23

Carey Martin

