Poppy Birthday! by careymartin
Poppy Birthday!

The first of our poppies is popping open this morning. They usually bloom by mid-May and then get trampled by late-May snow so this is very unusual. We have SO MANY in the garden this year, I'm excited to watch them all open up!
Carey Martin

