Aw, Hail! by careymartin
172 / 365

Aw, Hail!

The poppy I photographed a couple of days ago bit the dust last night in a huge hailstorm. Golf ball sized hail off and on for hours...bye.
21st June 2023 21st Jun 23

Carey Martin

My name is Carey. I live in CO with my family. I have been a photographer for a number of years now, but am finally...
