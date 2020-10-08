Previous
Queen Charlotte Sound by carolinesdreams
28 / 365

Queen Charlotte Sound

Yesterday Steve and I took the ferry to the South Island to visit my mum in Motueka. This was a snap off the back of the boat as we were coming into Picton. I managed to leave my big camera at home so iPhone it is.
8th October 2020 8th Oct 20

jackie edwards ace
certainly is a beautiful blue composition! nice layers!
October 8th, 2020  
