Queen Charlotte Sound
Yesterday Steve and I took the ferry to the South Island to visit my mum in Motueka. This was a snap off the back of the boat as we were coming into Picton. I managed to leave my big camera at home so iPhone it is.
8th October 2020
8th Oct 20
Carolinesdreams
ace
@carolinesdreams
I belonged to 365 a for maybe two years then life got busy and that was that for a few years. I thought I’d rejoin...
Tags
nz
,
aotearoa
jackie edwards
ace
certainly is a beautiful blue composition! nice layers!
October 8th, 2020
