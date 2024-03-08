Previous
Dentist stairs by carolinesdreams
Dentist stairs

I know you can see my sneaker toe but discovered that I’m actually rather scared of heights and was too nervy to take a sneakerless shot.
8th March 2024 8th Mar 24

Carolinesdreams

ace
@carolinesdreams
@carolinesdreams
I like making images and tracking my daily life. I'm constantly amazed by the creative and beautiful images presented in this space. I appreciate the...
Babs ace
Love it, definitely an M C Escher moment here. fav.
March 7th, 2024  
