Previous
Next
Wellington on a good day by carolinesdreams
117 / 365

Wellington on a good day

Crossed Cook Strait and tied up in our new home at Chaffers Marina. Deeper water and no prohibitive sand bar, which will hopefully lead to more sailing.
13th January 2021 13th Jan 21

Carolinesdreams

ace
@carolinesdreams
I belonged to 365 a for maybe two years then life got busy and that was that for a few years. I thought I’d rejoin...
32% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

kali ace
looks like you had an awesome time
January 14th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise