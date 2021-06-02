Previous
L’aute by carolinesdreams
260 / 365

L’aute

A work snap. During Samoan Language week this week my 6 year olds made l’aute/ hibiscus flowers. They learned a pretty song to go with it. https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=BvzFD5o16wA
2nd June 2021 2nd Jun 21

Carolinesdreams

ace
@carolinesdreams
I belonged to 365 a for maybe two years then life got busy and that was that for a few years. I thought I’d rejoin...
