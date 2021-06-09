Previous
Palestrina stitch by carolinesdreams
266 / 365

Palestrina stitch

A new one for me. Don’t look too closely at the quality of sticking here, I’m a work in progress.
9th June 2021 9th Jun 21

Carolinesdreams

