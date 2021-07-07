Previous
Moving On by carolinesdreams
293 / 365

Moving On

For decades this old building housed a locksmith. Surprise today to see a change in tenant. A funny sense of missing a place I used maybe once ever, but I knew if I needed to it was there.
