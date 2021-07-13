Previous
Cute Yellow Hearts… by carolinesdreams
300 / 365

Cute Yellow Hearts…

…when the COVID scanner app is updated.
13th July 2021 13th Jul 21

Carolinesdreams

ace
@carolinesdreams
I belonged to 365 a for maybe two years then life got busy and that was that for a few years. I thought I’d rejoin...
Carolinesdreams ace
Not really a photo but a note of our times.
July 13th, 2021  
