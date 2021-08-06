Sign up
326 / 365
Space
Part of a class display that will come down on Monday. It was such an enjoyable unit of work for my class of six year olds. They blew me away with their interest and their passion for learning more.
6th August 2021
Carolinesdreams
@carolinesdreams
