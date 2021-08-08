Sign up
328 / 365
Kristen
My adventurous friend who lives in NY has come home for a visit. Following two weeks quarantine she is visiting friends & family as well as skiiing at Whakapapa and snow shoeing and heli-skiing at Aoraki.
8th August 2021
8th Aug 21
Carolinesdreams
@carolinesdreams
I belonged to 365 a for maybe two years then life got busy and that was that for a few years. I thought I’d rejoin...
Monique
Wow, good for her 💪 enjoy her company 👍
August 8th, 2021
