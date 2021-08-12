Sign up
332 / 365
Orchid
My orchid has been flowering for weeks now. I’ve never grown one before and am quite afraid of over it under loving it to death. On the up side, my other houseplants are still alive.
12th August 2021
12th Aug 21
2
0
Carolinesdreams
ace
@carolinesdreams
I belonged to 365 a for maybe two years then life got busy and that was that for a few years. I thought I’d rejoin...
325
326
327
328
329
330
331
332
Virginia Stapleton
ace
Beautiful detail
August 11th, 2021
Jean
ace
Beautiful
August 11th, 2021
