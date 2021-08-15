Previous
Daffodils by carolinesdreams
335 / 365

Daffodils

These tiny, pretty daffodils have surprised me the two winters I’ve lived here. Somehow I forget about them then suddenly there they are. Gorgeous with the daphne behind.
15th August 2021

Carolinesdreams

ace
@carolinesdreams
I belonged to 365 a for maybe two years then life got busy and that was that for a few years. I thought I’d rejoin...
Babs ace
Spring is almost here.
August 15th, 2021  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture of these lovely daffs, a sure sign that Spring is just around the corner.
August 15th, 2021  
