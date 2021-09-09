Previous
Kererū by carolinesdreams
355 / 365

Kererū

9th September 2021 9th Sep 21

Carolinesdreams

ace
@carolinesdreams
I belonged to 365 a for maybe two years then life got busy and that was that for a few years. I thought I’d rejoin...
97% complete

Photo Details

Babs ace
Wow what a chubby bird.
September 11th, 2021  
Maggiemae ace
She is making a clean breast of things - in other words she has a white apron on, so beautifully captured!
September 11th, 2021  
