Photo 494
Scorching Bay
Not so scorching today! Freezing (well, cold!) southerlies.
6th February 2022
6th Feb 22
1
2
Carolinesdreams
ace
@carolinesdreams
I belonged to 365 a for maybe two years then life got busy and that was that for a few years. I thought I’d rejoin...
518
photos
62
followers
58
following
135% complete
487
488
489
490
491
492
493
494
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
6th February 2022 5:36pm
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture of this wonderful scene and leading lines. So much to see here, I love the coloured buildings.
February 6th, 2022
