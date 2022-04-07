Previous
Just a Snap by carolinesdreams
Photo 512

Just a Snap

Of a gorgeous moment between my father in law and my granddaughter. An 87 year age difference.
7th April 2022 7th Apr 22

Carolinesdreams

ace
@carolinesdreams
I belonged to 365 a for maybe two years then life got busy and that was that for a few years. I thought I’d rejoin...
Ingrid ace
That is lovely! I like the reflection too.
April 7th, 2022  
Dianne
A precious pic.
April 7th, 2022  
