Photo 598
Christchurch
I have been stuck in Christchurch for two days because the stormy weather wouldn’t allow my Brisbane plane to land in Wellington.
21st July 2022
21st Jul 22
0
0
Carolinesdreams
ace
@carolinesdreams
I like making images and tracking my daily life. I’m constantly amazed by the creative and beautiful images presented in this space. I appreciate the...
623
photos
68
followers
64
following
164% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
22nd July 2022 4:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
