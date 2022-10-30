Wake Hourua

This twinned hulled ocean waka is berthed in Mana Marina at the moment & part of an exhibition at Te Papa of celestial navigation by crew on waka hourua, retracing historic Pacific Ocean pathways. We listened to an inspirational talk at the boating club as the captains shared their travel and navigational experiences, as well as invigorating the practice and learning across Āotearoa New Zealand. At the maritime museum in Auckland recently I noted that Peter Blake navigated by stars as well as using sextant as required. We’ve decided to go offshore for a year in 2024 so this sort of sailory thing is very captivating right now. I’m pleased to see traditional navigation getting the respect and exposure it deserves.