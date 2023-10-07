Sign up
Visiting Te Papa
7th October 2023
7th Oct 23
Carolinesdreams
ace
@carolinesdreams
I like making images and tracking my daily life. I’m constantly amazed by the creative and beautiful images presented in this space. I appreciate the...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
7th October 2023 11:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Graeme Stevens
Aotearoa New Zealand can’t be that small…I don’t recognise anyone in this shot ;) I do love a trip to Te Papa though!
October 7th, 2023
