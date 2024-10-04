Giselle’s Issues

We’ve been sitting in a pretty bay off the western coast of Viti Levu in Fiji in our yacht Giselle for a few days now as we waited for a part to arrive into Vuda Marina from the USA. It arrived but didn’t fit and needs adapting so Steve’s made a couple of trips into Lautoka and Vuda to organise this. Hopefully today it will be ready but till then, no motor. To get there I dinghy him into the shore then he taxis (or walks) to the towns. We’ve discovered that drugs are a major issue here combined with poverty so it’s best not to be about after dark or to leave dinghys on the beach. However our experiences with all the local people we’ve met here have been really positive. The motor issue has been problematic since it first occurred in Tonga in July and we’ve made 3 or 4 temporary repairs so it’s good to get onto it for good before we head to the Yasawas island group for our final month here.