Jeanne SV Nereida and my Stephen.

Jeanne is a round the world solo sailor that we hung out with for a few days at Musket Cove. We’d met in Tonga a few months ago and bumped into each other as we cruised a similar path east to west. She’s 82 and still cruising. She’s off to Australia then Tasmania for the southern hemisphere summer then will return via New Zealand to Fiji. Of all the yachts we’ve met since April she’s the most out there. Quite inspirational.