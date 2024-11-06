Previous
Putting the boat to bed by carolinesdreams
Photo 784

Putting the boat to bed

Giselle is now in a cyclone pit for the Fiji summer cyclone season. I was amazed at how close together the yachts are placed.
6th November 2024 6th Nov 24

