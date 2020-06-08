Sign up
Photo 2845
Banded Demoiselle Damselflies
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
8th June 2020
8th Jun 20
carol white
ace
@carolmw
Photo Details
Tags
branch
leaves
male
female
blandford
river-stour
banded-demoiselle-damselflies
Lesley Barber
What a great & informative shot..!
June 8th, 2020
