Previous
Next
Contemplation by carolmw
Photo 2899

Contemplation

Rosie and I are going to Somerset today,to stay with Emmanuel,until the weekend.
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
1st September 2020 1st Sep 20

carol white

ace
@carolmw
794% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dione Giorgio
Fav. Terrific shot.
September 1st, 2020  
Faye Turner
Great capture fav
September 1st, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
Exquisite. I love the water bokeh too.
September 1st, 2020  
Lynda McG ace
Beautifully presented - fav
September 1st, 2020  
Anne ❀ ace
Cool bird! Enjoy your visit!
September 1st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise