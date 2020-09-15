Previous
On The Beach,Lyme Regis by carolmw
On The Beach,Lyme Regis

Many thanks for all of your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.I had unexpected visitors yesterday evening,so didn't manage to look at anyone's photos.
Rosie,Daniel,Emmanuel and I will be going to George's village in Crete,tomorrow.It will be his one year anniversary on Sunday,an important Memorial in the Orthodox calender.It doesn't seem possible that a year has nearly gone since his passing.Can't say I'm looking forward to it as it will bring it all back to Rosie.She's been a lot better this last few weeks with the help of medication.When we return ,in a couple of weeks,we'll have to self-isolate as Crete is on the quarantine list.THis doesn't bother me,I'm quite happy to stay at home for 2 weeks.
carol white

Lou Ann ace
This is so lovely. Lyme-Regis is beautiful. Hopeful George’s memorial will bring closure and peace to Rosie. 🙏❤️
September 15th, 2020  
