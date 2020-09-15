On The Beach,Lyme Regis

Many thanks for all of your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.I had unexpected visitors yesterday evening,so didn't manage to look at anyone's photos.

Rosie,Daniel,Emmanuel and I will be going to George's village in Crete,tomorrow.It will be his one year anniversary on Sunday,an important Memorial in the Orthodox calender.It doesn't seem possible that a year has nearly gone since his passing.Can't say I'm looking forward to it as it will bring it all back to Rosie.She's been a lot better this last few weeks with the help of medication.When we return ,in a couple of weeks,we'll have to self-isolate as Crete is on the quarantine list.THis doesn't bother me,I'm quite happy to stay at home for 2 weeks.