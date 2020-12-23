Previous
Next
Happy Christmas 365 by carolmw
Photo 2991

Happy Christmas 365

Hope everyone has a happy and safe holiday.
Our Christmas is up in the air at the moment.
Danny,our grandson who lives with us,has to self isolate.he was informed last night that a police colleague has tested positive for Covid.Danny managed to get a test last night,after lying about symptoms,otherwise he wasn't eligible.You would think that emergency services would automatically be eligible especially living with elderly relatives.He won't get the results for 48 hours,so Emmanuel won't come up unless the results are negative,
23rd December 2020 23rd Dec 20

carol white

ace
@carolmw
819% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
Oh no! I hope everything works out. My this virus makes a mess of things.
December 23rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise