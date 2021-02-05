Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3026
Still Holding On
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
5th February 2021
5th Feb 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
carol white
ace
@carolmw
5842
photos
191
followers
117
following
829% complete
View this month »
3019
3020
3021
3022
3023
3024
3025
3026
Latest from all albums
3021
3022
2543
3023
3024
3025
2544
3026
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-GX9
Taken
4th February 2021 11:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
branches
,
wall
,
althorp-estate
Lou Ann
ace
On our walk the other day we saw two Red Oak trees full of dead leaves, all the others had lost their leaves. We do wonder what causes that. This is a lovely capture.
February 5th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close