Previous
Next
Still Holding On by carolmw
Photo 3026

Still Holding On

Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
5th February 2021 5th Feb 21

carol white

ace
@carolmw
829% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
On our walk the other day we saw two Red Oak trees full of dead leaves, all the others had lost their leaves. We do wonder what causes that. This is a lovely capture.
February 5th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise