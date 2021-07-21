Previous
The Windmills Of Chora,Astypalaia by carolmw
The Windmills Of Chora,Astypalaia

Astypalaia , is a Greek island with 1,334 residents (2011 census). It belongs to the Dodecanese, an archipelago of twelve major islands in the southeastern Aegean Sea.
The island is 18 kilometres (11 miles) long, 13 kilometres (8 miles) wide at the most, and covers an area of 97 km . Along with numerous smaller uninhabited offshore islets (the largest of which are Sýrna and Ofidoussa), it forms the Municipality of Astypalaia.It is off the beaten track,so doesn't get lots of tourists,mainly greeks.
Rosie and George had always wanted to visit,but never made it.Rosie and I spent 4 days there,taking the catamaran from Kos(1 and half hours)then returning by ferry(3 and half hours)
21st July 2021

carol white

@carolmw
